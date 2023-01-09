Another director is taking over Borderlands reshoots from Eli Roth

The upcoming Borderlands movie is set to undergo reshoots – with a new director at the helm. Deadline (opens in new tab) reports that Deadpool director Tim Miller has been parachuted in for two weeks of reshoots. The original director, Eli Roth, stepped aside due to a scheduling conflict with his upcoming horror movie Thanksgiving.

Borderlands, based on Gearbox’s hit looter shooter series, has been in limbo for some time now. Filming wrapped on the initial production almost two years ago, while first footage debuted behind-closed-doors at CinemaCon in 2022.

The brief clip (H/T The Hollywood Reporter (opens in new tab)) saw Cate Blanchett’s Lilith, a main character from the game series, fight through a cityscape. She even fires a blast at the perma-irritatingrobot Claptrap, voiced by Jack Black. Kevin Hart’s Roland also makes an appearance in the teaser, which hasn’t yet been released to the public.

The undated Borderlands movie's synopsis has also offered up a taste at some of the mayhem it has in store: "Lilith (Blanchett), an infamous outlaw with a mysterious past, reluctantly returns to her home planet of Pandora to find the missing daughter of the universe’s most powerful S.O.B., Atlas (Edgar Ramirez). Lilith forms an alliance with an unexpected team— Roland (Kevin Hart), a former elite mercenary, now desperate for redemption; Tiny Tina (Ariana Greenblatt), a feral pre-teen demolitionist; Krieg (Florian Munteanu), Tina’s musclebound, rhetorically challenged protector; Tannis (Jamie Lee Curtis), the scientist with a tenuous grip on sanity; and Claptrap (Jack Black), a persistently wiseass robot."

It’s a little wonder, then, that Jamie Lee Curtis described the movie in an interview with Total Film as "badonkadonk bonkers."

