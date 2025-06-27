Disastrous Borderlands movie gets the faintest of praise from Gearbox boss Randy Pitchford, who says it's a "miracle" the film even exists, which makes it "amazing" in his eyes

Gearbox boss Randy Pitchford has hopped on to Twitter to defend the Borderlands movie.

After signal boosting Borderlands 3 appearing in the Steam Summer Sale at a whopping 95% off, one fan took umbrage at Pitchford's suggestion that Borderlands 4 discounts would take "even longer" in the next cycle. That, of course, included a shot at Pitchford once describing the Borderlands movie as 'amazing.'

Pitchford then replied, "Where did I state it was going to be amazing? Also, I kind of think that it is. It’s a miracle it even exists! Did you see it? What did you personally think?"

Speaking to Polygon last year, Pitchford waxed lyrical about the Borderlands movie cast, which included the likes of Cate Blanchett, Kevin Hart, and Jamie Lee Curtis: "They’re just becoming these characters that we only imagined digitally and virtually, and they brought them to life in the real world. It’s absolutely amazing. I’m just beside myself with how much talent got on board."

Despite the Gearbox CEO talking a good game prior to release, the Borderlands movie became one of 2024's most notable flops, grossing only $33 million at the box office and garnering only 10% on reviews aggregator Rotten Tomatoes.

Thankfully, Borderlands' future is looking brighter with the release of Borderlands 4 this fall. Pitchford already confirmed it would be getting a "ton" of post-release DLC, while early controversy over its pricing melted away with confirmation the standard edition would cost $70 upon release.

