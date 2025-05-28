Borderlands 2 voice actor says watching the Borderlands movie was like a "weird fever dream": "It took me a solid 20 to 30 minutes to settle into the fact that it was a movie"

One of the Borderlands series' most iconic voice actors says watching the movie was a "weird fever dream," because they'd see a character they performed appear in an adapation.

In an interview with Ginx TV, Tiny Tina actor Ashly Burch said that watching the Borderlands movie "was really surreal. Like, such a surreal experience." While Burch's character didn't feature in the original Borderlands game, Tiny Tina was part of the movie's main cast and was portrayed by Ariana Greenblatt. For Burch, that was the weirdest aspect of watching the film.

"There have obviously been game adaptations before, but I just never considered the possibility that something that I was in with a character that I voiced would ever be adapted. So it was strange when I saw the movie - it took me a solid 20 to 30 minutes to just settle into the fact that it was a movie."

In fact, for Burch, there was a second factor that made the movie feel so strange. "Hearing the names [...] 'that's a character my brother created, that's a character my brother created' [...] it was weird. An out-of-body experience." Burch's brother, Anthony, was the lead writer on both Borderlands 2 and Borderlands: The Pre-Sequel, which meant her family put a considerable stamp on the franchise as it exists today.

Overall, however, Burch said that seeing the Borderlands movie was "cool," because "we made something that was meaningful enough and resonant enough and people loved enough that it got made into something else. But it was, at first, just such a weird fever dream."

It's a nice outlook on a film that didn't often get such nice reviews as Burch's. The Borderlands movie made just $30 million for a reported loss of $115 million. That was probably not helped by launching to a Rotten Tomatoes score of 0, meaning it spent much of 2024 as the worst-reviewed film of the year. Suffice to say, we're not likely to get a sequel anytime soon, so you'll have to rely on Borderlands 4.

Even then, you might not hear from Burch, who says she hasn't "heard anything" about returning to her role for Borderlands 4.