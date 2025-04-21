Andrew Garfield is still open to doing another Spider-Man movie, but he has one condition for returning to the role

We're just under four years removed from Andrew Garfield's incredible return as the wallcrawler for crossover movie Spider-Man: No Way Home. Since then, there's been considerable demand for him to get a third Amazing Spider-Man film, and at a convention, he spoke about what he’d like to see in another installment if he ever gets one.

Speaking at Middle East Film & Comic Con in Abu Dhabi, Garfield was asked about if he’s still keen on reprising the role of Peter Parker. Of course, he said yes, but he doesn’t want just a straight blockbuster out of a threequel if he can help it.

"I think it would have to be very weird. I think I would like to do something very strange," he said, per Entertainment Tonight. "Something very unique, and offbeat and surprising, kind of like the creative freedom they have with the animated Spider-Verse movies."

All Three Spideys Learn About Each Other | Spider Man: No Way Home | With Captions - YouTube Watch On

He goes on to mention the multiverse allows for all sorts of ways to "honor" the hero. Truly, the Spider-Verse films have proven Spider-Man can exist in all sorts of forms without any creative issues. The first two installments blew the door wide open on the legacy and potential for the character, utilizing dozens of variants from across Peter Parker and Miles Morales’s storied history.

Garfield himself is yet to actually appear in those movies, though it seems likely we’ll get a cameo at some point. The live-action multiverse came to the fore in No Way Home, as Garifled and Tobey Maguire returned to save the day alongside Tom Holland, in a fervent celebration of all three performances.

Of the three, Garfield’s the only one not to have his own third film, which seems like a missed opportunity thus far. We can only live in hope. You can find him in After The Hunt later this year. If you really want something heroic, our list of all the upcoming superhero movies will keep you in the loop.