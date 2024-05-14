A new live-action Tomb Raider series from Indiana Jones star Phoebe Waller-Bridge is in the works

Indiana Jones star Phoebe Waller-Bridge has landed a series adaptation of the popular video game Tomb Raider on Amazon Prime Video.

The project has been handed a series order from Amazon and MGM Studios with Waller-Bridge penning the show, as reported by Deadline . The news was announced by Head of the Studios Jen Salke at a company event in New York. It was first revealed to be in development back in January 2023.

Waller-Bridge spoke on the project: "If I could tell my teenage self this was happening I think she’d explode. Tomb Raider has been a huge part of my life and I feel incredibly privileged to be bringing it to television with such passionate collaborators. Lara Croft means a lot to me, as she does to many, and I can’t wait to go on this adventure. Bats ‘n all."

The British actor is best known for creating and starring in the highly popular BBC dark comedy Fleabag which explores the struggles of navigating modern womanhood. Waller-Bridge most recently starred across Harrison Ford in Disney’s Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny where she raided an ancient tomb of her own.

Tomb Raider, originally known as Lara Croft: Tomb Raider, is a video game franchise first introduced in the late ‘90s by Core Design. The games follow a female archaeologist named Lara Croft who must solve puzzles and hunt to find ancient artifacts.

But the new series won’t be the first time the action-adventure game has been adapted. It was first brought to life back in 2001 with Lara Croft: Tomb Raider starring Angelina Jolie as Croft as she raced against a secret society to find an artifact that possesses the ability to control time. The movie was followed by its sequel Lara Croft: Tomb Raider – The Cradle of Life , and then in 2018, the franchise underwent a makeover as Warner Bros. took a swing with Tomb Raider starring Alicia Vikander.

The new series does not yet have an official synopsis, release date, or cast list, and it is not clear at this point whether Waller-Bridge herself will be starring.

Sign up to the GamesRadar+ Newsletter Weekly digests, tales from the communities you love, and more Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors