A Game of Thrones MMO set between Seasons 4 and 5 is in development - according to The Witcher community's best-known reporter

A Game of Thrones MMO set during the events of the show is reportedly in development.

A new report comes from Redanian Intelligence, a site best known for its accurate coverage of The Witcher franchise, but which has expanded to cover other fantasy series, including Lord of the Rings and Game of Thrones spin-offs like House of the Dragon and The Hedge Knight.

The report claims that an MMO set primarily in the North of Westeros is being developed with the backing of publishing powerhouse Nexon. With an apparent focus on Winterfell and The Wall, it'll reportedly be set around the events of Seasons 4 and 5 of the HBO show, with Roose Bolton acting as Warden of the North and Jon Snow still at The Wall. The show's cast, however, do not appear to be involved, and known characters will be voiced by sound-alikes.

Players will have a choice between a male and female protagonist, with whichever character isn't chosen being involved elsewhere in the plot, similar to the way Mass Effect Andromeda handled its main character. Beyond that, however, there's little information to go on, and limited sense of when we might expect the game to launch.

Redanian Intelligence has established itself as one of the Witcher community's most accurate outlets, but it's worth noting that this is a notable deviation from the site's main area of expertise. Expansions into coverage of Game of Thrones and its spin-offs do lend this particular report a touch of the reputation that the site has earned over the years, but there's very little upon which to verify its accuracy. The specificity of the game's potential setting is an interesting detail, but it's not enough to be sure about. Either way, with no real sense of even a vague release window, it could be a long while before we find out whether or not a Game of Thrones MMO is on its way or not.

While Game of Thrones games haven't had the easiest time, Lord of the Rings is having a better time, with the adorable Tales of the Shire on its way later this year.