Game of Thrones prequel Knight of the Seven Kingdoms: The Hedge Knight finds its leads

The previously announced Game of Thrones prequel Knight of the Seven Kingdoms: The Hedge Knight has found its leads.

Per Variety, the new HBO series is based on the characters Dunk and Egg from George R. R. Martin's Tales of Dunk and Egg novellas, which are set in the same world as his A Song of Ice and Fire novels. Peter Claffey is set to play Dunk aka Ser Duncan the Tall with Dexter Sol Ansell set to play Egg aka the future King Aegon V Targaryen. The series is set 100 years after House of the Dragon.

Per the official synopsis: "A century before the events of Game of Thrones, two unlikely heroes wandered Westeros… a young, naïve but courageous knight, Ser Duncan the Tall (Claffey), and his diminutive squire, Egg (Ansell). Set in an age when the Targaryen line still holds the Iron Throne, and the memory of the last dragon has not yet passed from living memory, great destinies, powerful foes, and dangerous exploits all await these improbable and incomparable friends."

The show was first announced in 2021, with HBO officially ordering it to series in 2023. House of the Dragon writers Martin and Ira Parker are set to write and executive-produce. Claffey starred in the BBC Three horror comedy series Wrecked, with Ansell appearing in The Hunger Games: The Ballad of Songbirds & Snakes.

House of the Dragon season 2 is set to premiere on June 16. Knight of the Seven Kingdoms does not yet have a release date.