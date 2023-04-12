HBO orders Game Of Thrones prequel A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms: The Hedge Knight

HBO has given a series order to A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms: The Hedge Knight, a new Game of Thrones prequel.

The upcoming series is a set century before the events of Game of Thrones and follows two unlikely heroes, a young, naïve but courageous knight named Ser Duncan the Tall, and his diminutive squire, Egg. Set in an age when the Targaryen line still holds the Iron Throne and the memory of the last dragon has not yet passed from living memory, the show aims to explore great destinies, powerful foes, and dangerous exploits – all of which await these improbable and incomparable friends.

The Hedge Knight will be written and executive produced by George R.R. Martin and Ira Parker. Ryan Condal, showrunner and EP of House of the Dragon, and Vince Gerardis, will also executive produce.

The Tales of Dunk and Egg are a series of novellas written by Martin, the first of which is The Hedge Knight. All three novellas, including The Sworn Sword and The Mystery Knight, were later compiled into one collection titled, A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms.

There are numerous other Game of Thrones prequels in various stages of development at HBO, including one based on Aegon's Conquest and another based on Kit Harrington's character from Game of Thrones, Jon Snow. This makes sense, given House of the Dragon's massive streaming success.

The Hedge Knight does not yet have a release date. In case you missed it, we learned recently that House of the Dragon season two will be shorter than season one.