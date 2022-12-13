Kit Harington teases bleak new details about the Jon Snow Game of Thrones spin-off

Kit Harington has revealed more details about the Jon Snow Game of Thrones spin-off – and it doesn't sound like it's going to be a cheery affair. The spin-off will be the first Game of Thrones project to be set after the mainline show has ended and springs from an idea from Harington himself.

While not addressing the spin-off directly at the official Game of Thrones Convention, Harington did talk about where the show left his character, providing some major clues about the direction of the spin-off – which is currently simply titled Snow.

"I think if you asked him, he would've felt he got off lightly," Harington commented (via Entertainment Weekly (opens in new tab)). "At the end of the show when we find him in that cell, he's preparing to be beheaded and he wants to be. He's done. The fact he goes to the Wall is the greatest gift and also the greatest curse.

"He's gotta go back up to the place with all this history and live out his life thinking about how he killed Dany, and live out his life thinking about Ygritte dying in his arms, and live out his life thinking about how he hung Olly, and live out his life thinking about all of this trauma, and that…" Harington continued, pausing. "That's interesting."

The actor added: "So I think where we leave him at the end of the show, there's always this feeling of like… I think we wanted some kind of little smile that things are okay. He's not okay."

Game of Thrones ended with Jon Snow killing Daenerys Targaryen after she burned King's Landing to the ground – and, earlier in the show, the Wildling Ygritte died in his arms, while Jon put Olly to death after the youngster joined the Night's Watch in betraying Jon. From the sounds of things, then, the spin-off will delve into the trauma Jon still carries from the events of the main series.

Snow hasn't been officially announced yet, meaning it might never actually make it to our screens. In the meantime, though, our next trip to Westeros comes in the form of House of the Dragon season 2. There's no release date for the new season just yet, but you can fill out your watchlist while you wait with our guide to the best TV shows of all time.