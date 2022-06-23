George R.R. Martin confirms Jon Snow sequel series and reveals working title

A Song of Ice and Fire author George R.R. Martin has confirmed reports of a Jon Snow-centered Game of Thrones sequel series, adding a few juicy morsels of information in the process.

"Yes, there is a Jon Snow show in development," Martin wrote in a blog post published Thursday. The author noted that the report wasn't based on an official announcement from HBO, but rather a leak from an unknown source. Regardless, Martin confirmed that the Jon Snow sequel series is one of four live-action successors in development at HBO.

Martin also revealed the working title for the series to simply be "Snow," which of course is a reference to the titular hero's informal last name, given to all bastards born in the North. "Snow has been in development almost as long as the other three, but for whatever reason it was never announced and it never leaked… until now," Martin added.

Curiously, Martin also confirmed what Daenerys Targaryen actor Emilia Clarke had said in an earlier interview: Kit Harrington, who portrayed Jon Snow in Game of Thrones for eight seasons, is the one who pitched the idea to Martin and HBO. Martin said that Harrington brought in his own writers and showrunners and that they're "terrific."

Of course, the only Game of Thrones spinoff series to be given a full series order, meaning a guarantee that it'll air for at least a full season, is the prequel series House of the Dragon, based on Martin's Fire & Blood novel. That series will delve into the history of the Targaryens when it premieres on HBO Max on August 21, 2022.

In the meantime, check out our definitive ranking of the best TV shows of all time.