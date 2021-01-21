Game of Thrones prequel Tales of Dunk and Egg in the works at HBO

Another Game of Thrones prequel based on George R.R. Martin's Tales of Dunk and Egg series is in early development at HBO, reports V ariety .

The show is reportedly based on the novellas in the Tales of Dunk and Egg trilogy, which stars Ser Duncan the Tall and a young Aegon V Targaryen, 90 years before the events of A Song of Ice and Fire and the original Game of Thrones series. Ser Duncan (known as 'Dunk) was a member of Aegon's Kingsguard, but the novellas tell his story before he becomes Lord Commander of the Kingsguard and before Aegon sits on the throne. Aegon (known as 'Egg') becomes Dunk's squire shortly after he adopts the armor of a recently deceased knight. There are some familiar characters from A Song of Ice and Fire in the novellas, including a four-year-old Walder Frey. It's important to note that Aegon does not become the Mad King - that's Aerys - but is known as Aegon the Unlikely as he was the fourth son in line for the throne.

Tales of Dunk and Egg is an entirely separate show from the upcoming Game of Thrones prequel House of the Dragon, which will tell the story of Targaryen family. It's interesting that the two are separate considering Aegon's lineage, but perhaps there will be the occasional character crossover between the two series. House of the Dragon is set to start filming in a few months , but Tales of Dunk and Egg is only in "early development" at HBO with "no writer or talent...currently attached" according to Variety.

The three novellas (The Hedge Knight, The Sworn Sword, and The Mystery Knight) were published between 1998 and 2010, but a collection of them called A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms was published in 2015. Martin had plans for a fourth novella called The She-Wolves of Winterfell, but postponed working on it in order to finish The Winds of Winter, the planned sixth and final novel in the original Game of Thrones series.