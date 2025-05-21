George R.R. Martin takes on Greek mythology and Hercules/Heracles in new animated movie as fellow producer promises: "We're reimagining a timeless legend"
The film is based on the story A Dozen Tough Jobs by Howard Waldrop
Game of Thrones creator George R.R. Martin is joining up with Lion Forge Entertainment to produce a new animated movie about the fabled 12 labors of Hercules (or Heracles, as the mythic hero is known in his native Greece), as reported by THR. The film will be co-produced by Lion Forge Entertainment CEO and founder David Steward II, and Lion Forge president and chief creative officer Stephanie Sperber.
Titled A Dozen Tough Jobs, the film is an adaptation of the 1989 novel of the same name by writer Howard Waldrop, which takes the 12 impossible tasks assigned to Hercules by the mythical King Eurystheus, which involve everything from slaying the Hydra, to cleaning the dirtiest stables in the world, and transports the story to Mississippi in the '20s, with Hercules portrayed as a sharecropper fighting against bigotry.
The script will be written by Joe R. Lansdale of Bubba Ho-Tep fame, while Emmy-winning French animation studio Blue Spirit of Blue-Eyed Samurai fame will provide the visuals.
"If anyone understands the power of epic stories and expansive franchises, it's George R.R. Martin,” says David Steward II in a statement. "With A Dozen Tough Jobs, we're reimagining a timeless legend through fresh, culturally rich lenses. This isn't just a retelling - it's a groundbreaking take, unlike anything audiences have seen before, grounded in history but pushing myth into uncharted territory."
No projected release date for A Dozen Tough Jobs has been announced. While we wait to learn more, check out the 25 best animated movies that aren't just for kids.
Sign up for the Total Film Newsletter
Bringing all the latest movie news, features, and reviews to your inbox
I've been Newsarama's resident Marvel Comics expert and general comic book historian since 2011. I've also been the on-site reporter at most major comic conventions such as Comic-Con International: San Diego, New York Comic Con, and C2E2. Outside of comic journalism, I am the artist of many weird pictures, and the guitarist of many heavy riffs. (They/Them)
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.