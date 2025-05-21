George R.R. Martin takes on Greek mythology and Hercules/Heracles in new animated movie as fellow producer promises: "We're reimagining a timeless legend"

Game of Thrones creator George R.R. Martin is joining up with Lion Forge Entertainment to produce a new animated movie about the fabled 12 labors of Hercules (or Heracles, as the mythic hero is known in his native Greece), as reported by THR. The film will be co-produced by Lion Forge Entertainment CEO and founder David Steward II, and Lion Forge president and chief creative officer Stephanie Sperber.

Titled A Dozen Tough Jobs, the film is an adaptation of the 1989 novel of the same name by writer Howard Waldrop, which takes the 12 impossible tasks assigned to Hercules by the mythical King Eurystheus, which involve everything from slaying the Hydra, to cleaning the dirtiest stables in the world, and transports the story to Mississippi in the '20s, with Hercules portrayed as a sharecropper fighting against bigotry.

The script will be written by Joe R. Lansdale of Bubba Ho-Tep fame, while Emmy-winning French animation studio Blue Spirit of Blue-Eyed Samurai fame will provide the visuals.

"If anyone understands the power of epic stories and expansive franchises, it's George R.R. Martin,” says David Steward II in a statement. "With A Dozen Tough Jobs, we're reimagining a timeless legend through fresh, culturally rich lenses. This isn't just a retelling - it's a groundbreaking take, unlike anything audiences have seen before, grounded in history but pushing myth into uncharted territory."

No projected release date for A Dozen Tough Jobs has been announced.