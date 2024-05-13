A Walking Dead spin-off with a great Rotten Tomatoes score finally gets UK release date

At long last, UK fans will be able to watch The Walking Dead: The Ones Who Live very soon.

The spin-off focuses on Rick Grimes and Michonne, and it proved to be very popular following its US debut – the series currently has a 88% critics score on Rotten Tomatoes.

The Walking Dead has found a UK home at Sky and NOW, with all episodes of The Ones Who Live arriving on May 31. That's not all, either, with the full original series landing on May 19 – just in time for a refresher ahead of The Ones Who Live.

Plus, Daryl Dixon and Dead City are also set to debut on Sky and NOW in 2024. Daryl Dixon's entire first season will be available from August, with season 2 also set to arrive later in the year – while Dead City will be available later this year, with season 2 coming in 2025.

This is seriously good news for UK fans, who have been deprived of zombie drama for some time now.

Right now, there are no confirmed plans for a season 2 of The Ones Who Live – though it sounds like that might change someday. "It's definitely going to go somewhere," showrunner Scott M. Gimple told Entertainment Weekly. "But it might just be in my brain. It might just be my fan fiction." He elaborated: "You never know, but right now there's nothing on the table, except my little fan fictions I write in the evening for myself." Here's hoping those fan fictions make it to screen…

