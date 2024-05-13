X-Men ‘97 creator sets homework for the finale – and it’s a classic ‘90s X-Men episode

X-Men ‘97 creator Beau DeMayo has some required viewing for fans before the first season finale of the acclaimed Disney Plus series.

"Your final #xmen97 homework assignment: X-Men: The Animated Series - ‘The Final Decision’," DeMayo wrote on Twitter.

For those without an encyclopedic knowledge of ‘90s X-Men cartoon titles, The Final Decision – the finale of the first season of 1992’s X-Men: The Animated Series – features the X-Men and Magneto joining forces to combat a greater threat: Master Mold and legions of mutant-killing Sentinels.

As luck would have it, the X-Men are in a similar position again, facing down Bastion and the Sentinels. This time, though, Magneto seems less than willing to team up with the X-Men – and even recreated a brutal Wolverine comics moment to really put his point across.

DeMayo, who was fired by Marvel weeks before the premiere of X-Men ‘97 having completed work on the second season, previously suggested the three-episode stretch culminating in the finale was the “big one” after fans were left emotionally devastated by episode 5’s shocking conclusion.

A continuation of X-Men: The Animated Series, X-Men ‘97 has been hailed as one of the best Marvel Studios projects in recent years, with a 98% critic score and 93% audience score on Rotten Tomatoes suggesting it’s universally beloved. Our own X-Men '97 review even called it a "near-perfect reintroduction to one of Marvel’s best superhero teams".

X-Men '97 is currently airing on Disney Plus.