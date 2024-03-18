X-Men '97: When is the Marvel show out on Disney Plus?

X-Men '97 is set to hit Disney Plus – and it's an exciting time for '90s kids. The upcoming animated show picks up right where X-Men: The Animated series ended in 1997 and continues the story of the X-Men forging ahead after the death of Professor Charles Xavier.

Though the first season consists of only 10 episodes, we're still here to keep you on track with the show's weekly release schedule. So if you're wondering when episodes 1 and 2 will air, no worries – we've broken down its release date and streaming times in the US and the UK.

When is X-Men '97 releasing in the US and UK?

(Image credit: Disney Plus)

The release date for X-Men '97 episodes 1 and 2 is March 20. They will air on Disney Plus at 3:00 AM ET/12:00 AM PT. In the UK, that's 7:00 AM GMT.

For other regions, use the time zone converter.

How many episodes of X-Men '97 are there?

(Image credit: Disney Plus)

X-Men '97 season 1 consists of 10 episodes. A second and third season are reportedly in the works.

X-Men '97 release schedule: when are new episodes out?

(Image credit: Marvel)

New episodes of X-Men '97 air weekly on Wednesdays at 3:00 AM Eastern on Disney Plus. We expect those in the UK to have new episodes to watch every Thursday at 7:00 AM.

X-Men '97 season 1, episode 1: March 20

X-Men '97 season 1, episode 2: March 20

X-Men '97 season 1, episode 3: March 27

X-Men '97 season 1, episode 4: April 3

X-Men '97 season 1, episode 5: April 10

X-Men '97 season 1, episode 6: April 17

X-Men '97 season 1, episode 7: April 24

X-Men '97 season 1, episode 8: May 1

X-Men '97 season 1, episode 9: May 8

X-Men '97 season 1, episode 10: May 15

Where can I watch X-Men '97?

(Image credit: Disney Plus)

X-Men '97 will air exclusively on Disney Plus in the US and the UK.

