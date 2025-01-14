Dr. Stone season 4 release schedule – when is Science Future episode 2 on Crunchyroll?

Even a Senku-sized brain may have trouble with keeping tabs on the revolving calendar of release dates and streaming times from anime's winter season.

Chief among them is Dr. Stone season 4. Titled Science Future, the final season of the science-heavy anime is now airing, but you may wonder where on earth the second episode is.

While anime typically hides the goods, we're here to make things plain and simple: below, we've got the Dr. Stone season 4, episode 2 release date and streaming time on Crunchyroll. There's also a release schedule and expected episode count for your perusal.

Dr. Stone season 4, episode 2 is set for release on January 16 at 7:00 AM Pacific/10:00 AM Eastern on Crunchyroll. That's 3:00 PM in the UK.

For other regions, please use the time zone converter.

Dr. Stone season 4 release schedule: when are new episodes out?

Both subbed and dubbed episodes of Dr. Stone season 4 will be released on Thursdays on Crunchyroll. Only one episode has aired so far, with the season premiering on January 9.

The entire final season will be split into three parts, but the exact dates haven't yet been announced.

The updated Dr. Stone season 4 release schedule is as follows:

Dr. Stone season 4, episode 1: January 9, 2025 - out now!

Dr. Stone season 4, episode 2: January 16, 2025

Where can I watch Dr. Stone season 4?

The fourth and final season of Dr. Stone is, unsurprisingly, only available on Crunchyroll for the time being. We don't expect it to make the jump to any other platforms, such as Netflix or Hulu/Disney Plus.

How many episodes of Dr. Stone season 4 are there?

Dr. Stone season 4 is expected to consist of 30 episodes, but don't expect them all to stream weekly. It has previously been announced that the final season will be formed of three separate 'cours' (or parts) across 2025.

