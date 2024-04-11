Thought X-Men ‘97 episode 5 was devastating? The series creator hints we haven’t seen anything yet

X-Men ‘97 episode 5 was devastating, even by Marvel standards. Now, series creator Beau DeMayo has hinted that this is only a warm up for what’s to come.

"Episode 8-10 is my big one," DeMayo tweeted in response to a fan thinking that this was the big episode. They added in another reply, "This was our warm-up." Uh-oh.

You can forgive fans for thinking X-Men ‘97 wouldn’t be able to wring any more emotion out of us after this exhausting entry.

Spoilers inevitably follow but, honestly, we couldn’t quite believe everything that went down: from Logan and Jean’s kiss, to Gambit seemingly perishing – along with multiple other mutants, and potentially Magneto – on Genosha after the Sentinel attack.

DeMayo, who was fired from X-Men ‘97 just days before the show premiered, also took to Twitter to reveal the identity of a handful of casualties, including Madelyne Pryor and Moira MacTaggert. Both were seen lying on stretchers at the episode’s end, alongside Sebastian Shaw.

Of course, DeMayo could be being economical with the truth here or, more than likely, the time-travelling Cable will have something to say about how events played out here.

X-Men ‘97, a latter-day revival of ‘90s classic X-Men: The Animated Series, has drawn acclaim from fans and critics alike, with the Disney Plus show sitting at a 98% score (and 93% with audiences) on aggregator Rotten Tomatoes. Our own review even called it a "near-perfect reintroduction to one of Marvel’s best superhero teams".

X-Men ‘97 is currently airing on Disney Plus. For more, check out the X-Men ‘97 release schedule, then be sure to check out all the new superhero movies flying into cinemas very soon.