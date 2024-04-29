Take Knuckles for a spin - the first episode is now free to watch on YouTube
All six episodes are streaming now on Paramount Plus
The first episode of Knuckles, the Sonic the Hedgehog spin-off starring Idris Elba as the titular echidna, is now streaming for free on YouTube.
The series, created by John Whittington (The Lego Batman Movie), follows Knuckles as he becomes the protégé of deputy sheriff Wade Whipple, who trains him in the ways of the Echidna warrior to prepare for a bowling tournament in Reno, Nevada – where his estranged father will be competing. And if that absolutely wild synopsis doesn't convince you, I don't know what will.
Episode 1, titled "The Warrior," sees Knuckles struggling to adjust to life in Green Hills. The episode was directed by Jeff Fowler, director of Sonic the Hedgehog, Sonic the Hedgehog 2, and the upcoming Sonic the Hedgehog 3. It's worth noting that The Lonely Island's very own Jorma Taccone, who also produced Chip 'n Dale: Rescue Rangers, directs episode 4.
The cast includes Adam Pally, absolute legend Christopher Lloyd, Rory McCann, Scott Mescudi, Ellie Taylor, Stockard Channing, Cary Elwes, Rob Huebel, Paul Scheer, and guest stars Colleen O'Shaughnessey as Tails, Ben Schwartz as Sonic, and Tika Sumpter as Maddie Wachowski.
All six episodes of Knuckles are streaming now on Paramount Plus. For more, check out our list of the best new TV shows coming your way in 2024 and beyond, or, check out the rest of our Knuckles coverage:
- Idris Elba addresses Keanu Reeves' reported Sonic 3 casting in the most Knuckles way possible
- Sonic 3 producer says it’s going to be a "giant, fun, incredible movie" that "takes a lot from Sonic Adventure 2"
- Knuckles has 300 more VFX shots than the first Sonic movie: "It shouldn’t be looked at like it’s this extra thing we did on the side"
- Knuckles might not be the only Sonic spin-off: "We have a really good plan for the future of Sonic," says producer
Sign up to the GamesRadar+ Newsletter
Weekly digests, tales from the communities you love, and more
Lauren Milici is a Senior Entertainment Writer for GamesRadar+ currently based in the Midwest. She previously reported on breaking news for The Independent's Indy100 and created TV and film listicles for Ranker. Her work has been published in Fandom, Nerdist, Paste Magazine, Vulture, PopSugar, Fangoria, and more.