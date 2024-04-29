Take Knuckles for a spin - the first episode is now free to watch on YouTube

The first episode of Knuckles, the Sonic the Hedgehog spin-off starring Idris Elba as the titular echidna, is now streaming for free on YouTube.

The series, created by John Whittington (The Lego Batman Movie), follows Knuckles as he becomes the protégé of deputy sheriff Wade Whipple, who trains him in the ways of the Echidna warrior to prepare for a bowling tournament in Reno, Nevada – where his estranged father will be competing. And if that absolutely wild synopsis doesn't convince you, I don't know what will.

Episode 1, titled "The Warrior," sees Knuckles struggling to adjust to life in Green Hills. The episode was directed by Jeff Fowler, director of Sonic the Hedgehog, Sonic the Hedgehog 2, and the upcoming Sonic the Hedgehog 3. It's worth noting that The Lonely Island's very own Jorma Taccone, who also produced Chip 'n Dale: Rescue Rangers, directs episode 4.

The cast includes Adam Pally, absolute legend Christopher Lloyd, Rory McCann, Scott Mescudi, Ellie Taylor, Stockard Channing, Cary Elwes, Rob Huebel, Paul Scheer, and guest stars Colleen O'Shaughnessey as Tails, Ben Schwartz as Sonic, and Tika Sumpter as Maddie Wachowski.

All six episodes of Knuckles are streaming now on Paramount Plus.