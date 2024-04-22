Sonic 3 producer says it’s going to be a "giant, fun, incredible movie" that "takes a lot from Sonic Adventure 2"

Sonic 3 producer Toby Ascher has opened up about the upcoming threequel, confirming what many had already suspected: it’s going to "take a lot" from Sonic Adventure 2.

According to the producer – who is also showrunner on the Knuckles series – Sonic 3 is “probably the most exciting thing that we’ve done in the franchise.”

Ascher also tells GamesRadar+: "It’s going to be this giant, fun, incredible movie that obviously takes a lot from Sonic Adventure 2 and some of the games that I know the core Sonic Team grew up loving."

Sonic Adventure 2, initially released in 2001 on the Sega Dreamcast, has become a firm fan favorite – and also featured the debut of Shadow the Hedgehog.

Since then, the character – once dubbed the Ultimate Lifeform – has only snowballed in popularity. If recent reports are to be believed, Shadow will be played in Sonic 3 by Keanu Reeves.

That’s seemingly not the only element Sonic 3 is going to take from Sonic Adventure 2. The logo alone looks to be inspired by the game, while it’s already been confirmed that a track from Sonic Adventure 2 – Crush 40’s ‘Live and Learn’ – will be in the Sonic threequel.

Knuckles actor Idris Elba addressed Shadow’s reported casting in a separate interview with us, saying that he’s only "heard the rumors" but knows "nothing" of his fellow Cyberpunk 2077 castmate’s arrival into the Sonic-verse.

On Sonic 3, Elba adds: "Everything’s in increments, right? So if that [hand in the middle] was Sonic 1, that [hand higher up] is Sonic 2 then Sonic 3 [puts hand even higher]. Ding ding ding ding."

Knuckles is premiering on Paramount Plus on April 26 in the US and April 27 in the UK.

