Sonic the Hedgehog 3's Shadow actor isn't Hayden Christensen - it's Keanu Reeves

Sonic the Hedgehog 3 is bringing Shadow into the cinematic fold, and contrary to some long-standing rumors, he's going to be voiced by none other than the breathtaking Keanu Reeves.

The news of Reeves' casting as Shadow the Hedgehog was first broken on The John Campea Show and was soon corroborated by The Hollywood Reporter. The reports come just after a bit of new footage from Sonic the Hedgehog 3 debuted at CinemaCon 2024, teasing a big confrontation with Sonic and crew teaming up to take on Shadow.

Shadow the Hedgehog first appeared in the 2001 game Sonic Adventure 2 as a sort of brooding antihero who often serves as a rival to Sonic himself. (He also frequently wields guns in his game appearances, a notable departure from the very silly slapstick violence in the rest of the series.) Shadow's appearance in the film universe was first teased in Sonic the Hedgehog 2, and was effectively confirmed with a teaser image for the upcoming film.

Rumors have been circulating that Hayden Christensen would voice Shadow since earlier this year, but there was never a clear origin point for those rumors. Nonetheless, the idea spread like wildfire, and admittedly Christensen does have a certain reputation for playing edgy bad boys. Still, I don't think anybody's going to be too upset with Reeves in the role.

Reeves is best known for his action star roles in films like The Matrix and John Wick series, but he's had plenty of experience in voice roles, too, including appearances in everything from Toy Story 4 to DC League of Super Pets.

Sonic the Hedgehog 3 is set to hit theaters on December 20, 2024. If you're looking for more, check out our guide to all the upcoming video game movies you need to know about.