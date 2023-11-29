Sonic the Hedgehog 3 reveals first look at Shadow, and we can’t get over his shoes

The first look at Shadow in Sonic the Hedgehog 3 has been released, and we can't stop thinking about his shoes. The upcoming movie, due out in late 2024, is a sequel to both previous films and the soon-to-be-released Knuckles TV show. Take a look at the first image below.

Off and RUNNING. #SonicMovie3Only in theatres December 20, 2024 pic.twitter.com/BUIlurNIC0November 29, 2023 See more

While we can't see the full character yet, it does contain a pretty epic look at his shoes, and like almost all of the reactions, we're desperate for a pair. We still don't know who is voicing Shadow in the threequel yet, but his appearance was teased in Sonic the Hedgehog 2.

This came in the mid-credits scene when we see a Sonic-like creature waking up after being held in a capsule. It's Shadow, of course, who it looks like could be a major antagonist in Sonic the Hedgehog 3.

The tease also reveals that the next movie in the franchise is back filming after it was put on hold during the SAG-AFTRA strikes. Returning in the new movie are Ben Schwartz as Sonic, Colleen O'Shaughnessey as Tails, and Idris Elba as Knuckles. On the human side, James Marsden will be back as Tom Wachowski alongside Tika Sumpter, Natasha Rothwell, and Shemar Moore. It will be directed by Jeff Fowler and written by Pat Casey, Josh Miller, and John Whittington.

Before that one hits our screens though, a Paramount Plus series called Knuckles is due out in early 2024. This will see Elba back as the echidna as he trains Deputy Sheriff Wade Whipple in his warrior ways.

Sonic the Hedgehog 3 arrives in theaters on December 20, 2024. For more, check out our list of all of the upcoming video game movies.