The Knuckles TV show already feels like a fever dream and the newly-announced cast additions only add to the bizarrely brilliant feel of the Sonic spin-off.

As per Deadline, Christopher Lloyd (Back to the Future), Cary Elwes (Stranger Things, The Princess Bride), Stockard Channing (Grease), Paul Scheer (The League), and Rob Huebel (Transparent) will all be joining the Knuckles series on Paramount Plus.

It’s not yet clear whether they will be playing live-action characters or voicing one of many of Sonic and Knuckles’ motley crew of furry friends. Just as long as Charmy Bee doesn’t show up, we’re good.

So, yes, if the prospect of Doc Brown and Rizzo meeting Idris Elba’s echidna doesn’t whet the appetite, then surely nothing will. It also marks yet another venture back into the pop culture zeitgeist for Lloyd, who appeared in one episode of The Mandalorian season 3 earlier this year.

Announced last year, the Knuckles series will set to premiere in 2023 – though it could well be shuffled back to 2024 given we haven’t heard much about the show.

It will feature Elba’s Knuckles training Green Hills’ deputy sheriff Wade Wipple (a returning Adam Pally) to be an Echidna Warrior.

Sonic the Hedgehog 3, meanwhile, is set to race into cinemas on December 20, 2024 – a date which Avatar 3 recently departed. It seems there’s only one room for one blue dude with attitude in theaters at any one given time.

