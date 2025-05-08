6 new movies and shows to watch this weekend on Netflix, Prime, Disney Plus, and more (May 9 - 11)

This weekend, our list for the best new movies and TV shows to watch is deliciously diverse, ranging from new anime series to documentaries and horror films. If you are looking for a top-notch recommendation, and you want to stay up to date on the best streaming services' best new releases, we're here to help.

Below, we have selected six unmissable new movies and series now available on Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, Disney Plus, Max, Apple TV Plus, and Hulu that should be on your radar. Don't waste time diving into the streamers' endless libraries, which can be a daunting task, and check out our highlights of the week.

With Thunderbolts* (sorry, The New Avengers) leading the box office and The Last of Us season 2 giving us our weekly heartbreak, May has had a strong start. In fact, 2025 has been packed with plenty of streaming gems so far, including Netflix's Adolescence and Apple TV Plus' Severance season 2, and there is still many more new TV shows coming up every week.

As new upcoming movies land in cinemas too, we put our focus on the streaming landscape by curating a list of new releases that are worth your time this weekend. The third and last season of Netflix's hit anime series Blood of Zeus and Star Wars' new Disney Plus show Tales of the Underworld are only some of them.

Ready to see what's new out there? Here's our list for the best new movies and TV shows on streaming. We picked one title for each major streamer, so you're aware of the best shows to binge and the best movies to discover across the streaming landscape.

New movies

Insidious: The Red Door﻿ (Hulu)

Available: US

Watch now: Hulu

The fifth and final installment of the Insidious franchise is now available to watch on Hulu – it's time to say goodbye to the Lambert family with some terrifying jump scares and exciting returns (yes, we're talking about the Lipstick-Face Demon). The whole original cast from the first installment came back for this film, with Patrick Wilson also directing.

Set nine years after the events of Insidious: Chapter 2, Insidious 5 sees Josh and his son Dalton (Ty Simpkins) attempt to reconnect with their past, and each other, when they find themselves plagued by terrifying visions. It obviously has to do with The Further, an alternate dimension filled with malevolent spirits which is being reawakened, but they don't know yet – given the hypnosis they underwent at the end of Chapter 2, Josh and Dalton are not immediately aware that they're being hunted.

The Whale (Max)

Available: US

Watch now: Max

Brendan Fraser won an Oscar for his powerful performance in The Whale, which is now available to watch on Max in case you missed it a few years ago, or you just wanted to give it a rewatch. In any case, get (emotionally) ready – Darren Aronofsky's adaptation of Samuel D. Hunter's hit play is heartbreaking.

The story follows Charlie (Fraser), a reclusive English teacher suffering from severe obesity, as he teaches literature to online students from his cramped Idaho apartment. Besides his lack of mobility and declining health, Charlie is also imprisoned by his own shame, which we learn about through his interactions with missionary (Ty Simpkins), his nurse friend Liz (Hong Chau), his estranged teen daughter Ellie (Stranger Things star Sadie Sink) and his ex-wife Mary (Samantha Morton).

New TV shows

Blood of Zeus season 3 (Netflix)

Available: Worldwide

Watch now: Netflix

If you're hungry for some new anime this weekend, we have just the perfect recommendation for you – Netflix just released the third and final season of Blood of Zeus, which comes with epic battles between the Greek pantheon. If you haven't seen the previous seasons, what in the name of Zeus are you waiting for? This is one of the most action-packed anime series out there, and all episodes are now available.

In Season 3, the father of Zeus, Cronos (voiced by Spider-Man star Alfred Molina), becomes the main villain, and he is mighty powerful. The stakes have never been higher as two factions of gods are pitted against each other and a trip to the underworld promises to unleash chaos. This season marks the end for the show, so we can't wait to see how the story wraps at the end, and who is left standing.

Octopus! (Prime Video)

Available: Worldwide

Watch now: Prime Video

Looking for something different to watch this weekend? Prime Video has just the most unexpected and fascinating release – Octopus!, a two-part documentary special narrated and executive produced by Fleabag's Phoebe Waller-Bridge. The British creator, who starred in Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny in 2023, leads this unusual project perfect for nature documentary fans.

Per the official description, Octopus! "transports viewers into the otherworldly depths of one of the most intelligent and mysterious life forms on Earth as it follows the Giant Pacific Octopus from birth to death." The documentary features "an eclectic mix of characters who have their own unique connections to these creatures, from the scientist trying to save them, the explorer trying to understand them, to the Emmy-nominated actor and comedian, Tracy Morgan, who is obsessed with them. Their adventures will make us laugh, cry, and question our own place on this planet along the way."

Star Wars: Tales of the Underworld (Disney Plus)

Available: Worldwide

Watch now: Disney Plus

The latest animated Star Wars series, Star Wars: Tales of the Underworld, is now available to watch on Disney Plus. The show is a continuation of the popular animated anthology series, following 2022's Tales of the Jedi and 2024's Tales of the Empire. It's an opportunity to know different stories within the galactic saga, as we continue to enjoy the new episodes of Andor season 2.

Written by Matt Michnovetz (Star Wars: The Clone Wars) and with Dave Filoni as supervising director, Tales of the Underworld follows former assassin, bounty hunter, and fan-favorite Clone Wars character Asajj Ventress. The show sees her on the run with the help of a new ally, while outlaw Cad Bane is forced to confront his past.

Long Way Home (Apple TV Plus)

Available: Worldwide

Watch now: Apple TV Plus

Ewan McGregor is one of those actors we can't ever get enough of, even when he is on top of a motorcycle road-tripping around the world with his best mate. Apple TV Plus' new documentary series Long Way Home is all about friendship and discovery, and also a dream come true for those who want to see the world one country at a time.

The 10-episode show sees McGregor and Charley Boorman going from Scotland to England, but taking the long road – they head across the North Sea to Scandinavia, all the way up to the Arctic Circle and then down to the Baltics and through continental Europe, before eventually crossing the English Channel. Their journey takes them to more than 15 countries, as the duo enjoy the spectacular scenery and immerse themselves in each country’s culture.

