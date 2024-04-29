Into the Serenity-verse! A new Firefly one-shot takes the Browncoats into an alternate universe

Firefly burned briefly but brightly. 22 years after its single TV season, new comics are still being produced based on the evocative sci-fi western. Boom! Studios picked up the license for the comic in 2020 and has continued to publish numerous titles based on Joss Whedon's creation, including the currently ongoing Firefly: The Fall Guys. Now the publisher has announced a surprising new offshoot to the franchise.

Firefly: 'Verses #1 is a one-shot that is said to offer a "bold new vision" of the series. Written by former Mighty Morphin' Power Rangers writer Ryan Parrott and drawn by Lalit Kumar Sharma, 'Verses takes place in an alternative universe where the Browncoats won the civil war that fractured humanity. According to Boom!'s statement, the issue will focus on the crew of the Serenity "as their fates continue to intertwine in strange and surprising ways. Because while the Alliance was defeated in this universe…the 'verse remains a dangerous and mysterious place…"

Here's Miguel Mercado's main cover.

(Image credit: Boom! Studios)

The Browncoats were, of course, the faction that Nathan Fillion's Captain Malcolm Reynolds fought on. The TV show opens with a flashback revealing that they lost the war during the battle of Serenity Valley, leading to the naming of Reynold's Firefly-class starship, Serenity.

"I'm a huge fan of 'What if...' stories and of the 'Firefly' franchise as a whole, so getting the opportunity to explore how the crew of the Serenity might have turned out if the Browncoats had won the war... well, that's just too good of a story not to tell," said Ryan Parrott in a statement. "I can't express how grateful I am to Boom! Studios for letting me take a stroll in 'The Verse' and show all of these iconic, beloved characters through a brand new lens. It really is one of the most exciting and complex stories I've ever had the chance to pen, and I hope fans come along for the ride."

Here's a couple more covers, this time by Suspiria Vilchez and Vincenzo Riccardi.

Image 1 of 2 (Image credit: Boom! Studios) (Image credit: Boom! Studios)

"Telling another story for Firefly feels like home again, but this time, it's a different home!," added Lalit Kumar Sharma. "The new browncoat is sleek and expensive, but just maybe it's a little too heavy to wear for a long time.”

Firefly: 'Verses #1 is published by BOOM! Studios on July 31.

