Firefly gets first ever comic book event - Blue Sun Rising

BOOM! Studios will kick off the first ever comic book Firefly event in Firefly: Blue Sun Rising #0, a September special from New York Times best-selling writer Greg Pak and artist Dan McDaid along with story consultant Joss Whedon, of course the creator of the original TV series the comic book is based on.

"Mal and the crew take on the shadowy organization that’s haunted their steps all along — Blue Sun Corporation," reads BOOM!'s description of the special.

(Image credit: BOOM! Studios)

"Sheriff Mal Reynolds has a new partner — a law-enforcing robot from the Blue Sun corporation, who doesn't care about motives, mercy, or anything other than enforcing the law — no matter the cost. The Blue Sun Corporation has helped to run the 'Verse from the shadows for years, but they’re ready to step into the light and take over.

"If Mal wants to keep his job and protect his sector, he probably should play by their rulebook. That leaves only one choice for Mal — reunite the crew of the Serenity for one last impossible job to save the 'Verse."

Firefly: Blue Sun Rising #0 will be joined by a special prelude in Firefly #20, also on sale in September, setting up the event, which will continued in Firefly #21-24 and then conclude in Firefly: Blue Sun Rising #1.

(Image credit: BOOM! Studios)

Created in collaboration with 20th Century Studios, Firefly: Blue Sun Rising #0 features a main cover by Nimit Malavia along with variant covers from artists Christian Ward, Caitlin Yarsky, and more.



"Firefly is set 500 years in the future in the wake of a universal civil war, centering on the crew of Serenity, a small transport spaceship that doesn't have a planet to call home," reads BOOM!'s description.

"Captain Malcolm 'Mal' Reynolds, a defeated soldier who opposed the unification of the planets by the totalitarian governed Alliance, will undertake any job — legal or not — to stay afloat and keep his crew fed. Thrust together by necessity but staying together out of loyalty, these disparate men and women are seeking adventure and the good life, but face constant challenges on the new frontier, such as avoiding capture by the Alliance, and evading the dangers you find on the fringes of the universe."