Marvel's new Star Wars #1 enters the post-Return of the Jedi era with new adventures for Han Solo, Luke Skywalker, and Princess Leia

The Star Wars Saga has risen to great heights with spin-offs and stories that have explored the different eras of the epic franchise. But now, Marvel is bringing it all back to the characters of the classic Star Wars trilogy with a new Star Wars #1 that puts Luke Skywalker, Han Solo, and Princess Leia Organa in the spotlight for new adventures.
Set in the time after Return of the Jedi and before The Force Awakens, the new Star Wars ongoing title is written by Alex Segura with art by Phil Noto. We've got a gallery of newly revealed interior pages from Star Wars #1, showing Luke and Leia dealing with their own aspects of the end of the Galactic Civil War:
"AN EPIC NEW ADVENTURE BEGINS FOR LUKE, LEIA AND HAN IN THE WAKE OF RETURN OF THE JEDI! New York Times best-selling author ALEX SEGURA launches the bold next era of STAR WARS," reads Marvel's official description of Star Wars #1. "LUKE SKYWALKER must defend the NEW REPUBLIC from a bloodthirsty gang of mercenaries! HAN SOLO investigates a deadly underworld mystery - and saves a surprising ally! LEIA ORGANA must grapple with a new alliance opposed to the goals of the New Republic!"
Return of the Jedi was the last film in the original Star Wars trilogy. And though older comics and novels explored the period directly after the film, this period has been far less thoroughly explored in current Star Wars continuity.
Star Wars #1 goes on sale May 7.
