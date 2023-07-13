James Gunn suggests Nathan Fillion will be in multiple DCU projects

James Gunn has suggested we could be seeing more of Nathan Fillion's Green Lantern. News recently broke that the actor would be appearing in Superman: Legacy as Guy Gardner.

"The Green Lanterns show is not separate; Nate will play Guy in all parts of the DCU," Gunn wrote on Threads in response to a fan asking about the Green Lantern show that previously had Finn Wittrock attached as Guy Gardner (the project was ultimately redeveloped without Wittrock attached, though its status is unclear in the new DCU).

Gunn's post looks to be confirmation that we can expect to see Fillion appear as Gardner in further DCU projects following Superman: Legacy. There is a Lanterns TV show coming as part of DCU Chapter One: Gods and Monsters, but Gardner is not a confirmed character – we do know that Hal Jordan and John Stewart will feature, and the series is described as a superhero spin on True Detective. There's no word on casting for any other Green Lanterns just yet.

A Green Lantern TV show is a likely place for Guy Gardner to appear, though, but we're just speculating for now.

Superman: Legacy stars David Corenswet as Clark Kent, with Rachel Brosnahan co-starring as Lois Lane. Fillion will appear as Gardner, while Edi Gathegi will play Mister Terrific, Isabela Merced will play Hawgirl, and Anthony Carrigan will play Metamorpho.

While Superman: Legacy is the first DCU movie, Gunn has revealed that Blue Beetle is the first DCU character – and Creature Commandos, an animated show heading to Max, will be the first DCU project.

The new Superman film arrives in 2025, but the next DC project, Blue Beetle, lands this August 18. While you wait, check out our guide to all the upcoming DC movies and TV shows.