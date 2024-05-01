New look at Deadpool 3 shows more of Deadpool and Wolverine’s suits, and it looks like Marvel fans approve

A brand new look at Wolverine and Deadpool in Marvel's upcoming movie Deadpool 3 has been revealed, and fans are loving the new suits.

The hi-res image, released by Marvel Studios (H/T ComicBook ), gives us our best look yet at Ryan Reynolds as Deadpool and Hugh Jackman as Wolverine, and most importantly their superhero costumes. In the picture, we can see all the finer details of their respective suits from Wolverine’s gloves with the comic-accurate knuckle sheaths, right down to Deadpool’s signature belt buckle. See the full image below.

(Image credit: Marvel Studios)

Marvel fans are pumped over the new look which has now been posted on Reddit. "Those suits look so good," said one fan while another replied, "Deadpool’s suit looks crispier than usual." Others were just happy to have a legit new image as one stated: "I love when Marvel Studios releases OFFICIAL pictures and clips vs these blurry leaked photos and clips, these subs eat up like a Thanksgiving dinner plate."

Ever since the movie was announced, there has been major discussion over the suits, Wolverine’s in particular. However, when the first look revealed the character in his signature blue and yellow suit, fans were overjoyed. We then got a closer look at Wolverine’s full get-up including his cowl (mask) on a plastic cup at CinemaCon, before merchandise released in Japan showed more of the pair. To top it all off, the new trailer gave us our first look at Jackman in a sleeveless version of the costume, now we are just waiting to see the actor himself in the cowl.

Directed by Stranger Things producer Shawn Levy, Deadpool 3 welcomes back Wade Wilson AKA Deadpool as he teams up with Wolverine to save their timeline from eradication. The movie, officially titled Deadpool & Wolverine, also stars Emma Corrin as Cassandra Nova, Matthew Macfadyen as Paradox, Stefan Kapičić as Colossus, Brianna Hildebrand as Negasonic Teenage Warhead, and more.

Deadpool & Wolverine arrives this July 26 in US theaters and on July 25 in the UK. For more on Deadpool, see our guide to all the Easter eggs in the most recent Deadpool 3 trailer. For more on the MCU, check out our guide on how to watch Marvel movies and TV shows in order, or keep up to date with upcoming Marvel movies and TV shows.