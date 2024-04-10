Reported first look at Deadpool 3’s full Wolverine costume is here… on a plastic cup

Marvel has done some interesting costume reveals in the past, but none as strange as that of Wolverine’s full suit for Deadpool 3 , which has reportedly had its first look… on a Coca-Cola cup.

That’s right, our first glimpse at Hugh Jackman in full Wolverine get-up has been leaked onto a plastic cup, similar to when Dakota Johnson's Madame Web suit was leaked on a plastic bottle. The Movie Podcast shared the images on Twitter from CinemaCon, showing Wolverine in his full blue and yellow suit with the first look at his mask. However, it is important to note that it has not been confirmed at this point whether or not this is from the upcoming Deadpool movie. See the full image below.

NEW LOOK‼️ Deadpool & Wolverine cup at #CinemaCon! #DeadpoolWolverine pic.twitter.com/EaLabChBOrApril 9, 2024 See more

Although Marvel hasn't released an official Deadpool 3 plot yet, we do know that Ryan Reynolds will be returning once again as Wade Wilson AKA Deadpool, as he makes his MCU introduction and teams up with Wolverine to defeat a common enemy. This marks Jackman's first appearance as Wolverine since the character’s supposed death in Logan.

We got our first glimpse at part of Wolverine’s rather dirty-looking suit way back in July 2023 when Reynolds shared a behind-the-scenes image of the duo. This was the first time we had seen Jackman in a comic-book-accurate Wolverine costume, which the actor is reportedly stoked about, but his mask was not visible in the shot. However, we did not get to see the suit in action in the first trailer when it dropped at the 2024 Super Bowl. Instead, we saw a one-second snippet of Wolverine’s shadowy figure standing over the Merc with the Mouth.

Alongside Jackman and Reynolds, the cast of Deadpool 3 also includes Matthew Macfadyen as Paradox, Stefan Kapičić as Colossus, Brianna Hildebrand as Negasonic Teenage Warhead, Shioli Kutsuna as Yukio, and Emma Corrin as Charles Xavier’s sister Cassandra Nova.

Deadpool 3 hits theatres on July 25 in the UK and on July 26, 2024 in the US. For more on the MCU, check out our guide on how to watch Marvel movies in order, or keep up to date with upcoming Marvel movies heading your way in 2024 and beyond.