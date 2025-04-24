Somehow, Madame Web beat Deadpool and Wolverine on streaming

Despite Madame Web being a notorious flop, the Sony Marvel movie beat Deadpool and Wolverine on streaming.

Per a report from ComicBook.com using Nielsen data, Madame Web brought in 16 million views over its initial 14 days streaming on Netflix, which just beat Deadpool and Wolverine's 15.8 million views over its own first two weeks streaming on Disney Plus.

Deadpool and Wolverine was a massive success, scoring over $1 billion at the worldwide box office. Madame Web, meanwhile, was a critical and commercial flop, netting just slightly over $100 million worldwide.

Our own Madame Web review gave the movie just one star, with our verdict reading: "This cynical franchise cash-in is a big letdown, no matter how you spin it."

"There is no secret. It's about doing something goodish and it hitting at the right time. Everything else is like a wish and a prayer. I'm not intimidated by failure, and I'm not intimidated by people having negative thoughts about something," one of the stars of the movie, Emma Roberts, said of the film. "I personally really loved Madame Web. I really enjoyed the movie. I thought everyone in it was great. The director, S.J. Clarkson, I think did an amazing job. She's the reason I wanted to do that movie."

Madame Web and Deadpool and Wolverine are both streaming now. For more, you can fill out your watchlist with our guide to the best Netflix movies and best movies on Disney Plus to stream now – or see our guide to all the upcoming Marvel movies and shows.