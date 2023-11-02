Hugh Jackman's reaction to wearing Wolverine's classic suit in Deadpool 3 is our reaction too

Deadpool 3 director Shawn Levy has revealed Hugh Jackman’s reaction to wearing the classic yellow and blue Wolverine suit in the upcoming MCU threequel.

"When I approached Hugh with that idea, he’s like ‘Fuck yeah!’" Levy recalled in an interview on Jake’s Takes.

Levy also added more context around the decision to bring the comics-accurate costume, featuring the garish colors, into live action for the very first time.

"I’m so happy we were able to release that one picture before the strike paused production," Levy said, referring to the one official Deadpool 3 image doing the rounds of Ryan Reynolds’ Merc with a Mouth and Hugh Jackman’s Wolvie standing side-by-side.

"When we first told Kevin Feige that Hugh Jackman wanted to join the movie, my recollection is damn near the first thing he said [was], ‘let’s go with the blue and yellow. Just tell me we’re going with the blue and yellow.’" Levy said.

As exciting as it was to Jackman, Feige, and millions of Marvel fans, it could be a while yet before Wolverine dons the suit for real in cinemas.

A recent Marvel report from Deadline suggests that Deadpool 3 has been moved from its May 3, 2024 release date because of the ongoing SAG-AFTRA strike. Cameras started rolling earlier this year and Levy told The Wrap he’s "edited half the movie" but production still needs to continue post-strike – and it’s not likely that it will release in six months' time.

