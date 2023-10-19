Deadpool 3 delayed due to strike

Deadpool 3 has officially been delayed due to the ongoing SAG-AFTRA strike.

According to Deadline, it doesn't look like the half-finished movie will be making its May 3, 2024 release date. Even if the strike were to end in a few weeks, the report says, there's not enough time to get the cast and crew back together or get production started.

The film is directed by Shawn Levy (The Adam Project, Free Guy) from a screenplay by Rhett Reese and Paul Wernick (Deadpool, Deadpool 2), and is set to be the first-ever R-rated film in the Marvel Cinematic Universe (though the first MCU F-bomb was uttered in Guardians of the Galaxy 3).

"I wish I knew. I don't even know if we officially have [a release date]. I know we were gonna be May 3," Levy recently told TheWrap. "Certainly, the actors' strike and the long pause in production have put that release date in true risk. We've shot half the movie. I've edited half the movie. We're dying to get back to work and get this movie out next year."

We still don't have a plot synopsis, but we do know that the movie stars rivals Deadpool (Ryan Reynolds) and Wolverine (Hugh Jackman) – and will likely see the two heroes punch each other a whole lot.

It was Reynolds who called Jackman up and brought him out of his Wolverine retirement after he swore he was done with the role. Jennifer Garner is also returning as Elektra, a role she hasn't reprised since 2005.

