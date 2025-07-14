New Fantastic Four teaser is hiding a C-list villain 'cameo' – and it confirms they've already been defeated before the events of the movie

Fantastic Four has already made a name for itself by hiding various Easter eggs in trailers, teasers and – if you can believe it – a drinks tie-in. So, what's one more?

At the 25-second mark in the latest full Fantastic Four teaser (which also revealed confirmation of The Thing's dog), you can see the quickest flash of a newspaper headline.

While it's obscured by a clipping of Marvel's First Family, you can just about make out the words 'FANTASTIC 4 DEFEAT MASTERMIND MAD THINKER'.

A newspaper clipping from the latest teaser for #TheFantasticFourFirstSteps revealed that #TheFantasticFour once defeated the villian, THE MAD THINKER!. pic.twitter.com/KLW4YWsY9NJuly 12, 2025

First debuting way back in 1963's Fantastic Four #15, the Stan Lee and Jack Kirby creation is famed for his intellect, as well as his ability to create all manner of dangerous weaponry and robots. But here, it seems, his brain was no match for Reed Richards and company.

With villains being soundly overcome before the events of Fantastic Four, it appears all eyes are on the towering, planet-devouring Galactus (Ralph Ineson) in the Marvel Phase 6 opener.

So much so, in fact, that in footage seen by GamesRadar+, fellow villain Mole Man is quickly dispatched, while Red Ghost is only mentioned when recapping some of Fantastic Four's past exploits – which adds more legitimacy to the idea that actor John Malkovich may have been cut from the film.

Fantastic Four, starring Pedro Pascal, Vanessa Kirby, Joseph Quinn, and Ebon Moss-Bachrach hits cinemas on July 25.

For more, check out the upcoming Marvel movies heading your way, then a guide on all-things MCU with an essential look at how to watch the Marvel movies in order.