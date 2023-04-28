Better than Vol.2, if not on a par with Vol.1, Guardians of the Galaxy Vol.3 brings the trilogy to a rousing, resonant, action-packed conclusion.

With writer/director James Gunn off to DC and some of its stars signalling they’re done with their characters, there’s an inevitable air of finality – not to mention contractual obligation – about this third instalment in Marvel’s Guardians series. If anything, though, that’s more a strength than a weakness, all involved being seemingly intent on going out on an emotionally affecting, thematically audacious high.

Having popped up in two Avengers films, one Thor and a Holiday Special, the Guardians have hardly been idle since 2017’s Volume 2. Small wonder, then, that they’re all a little battle-weary as Vol. 3 begins, their galaxy-saving taking a back seat to the everyday demands of setting up a new HQ on Knowhere and, in Star-Lord’s (Chris Pratt) case, drowning his Gamora-related sorrows.

But after Sovereign commando Adam (a gold-hued Will Poulter) zooms in to dish out some superpowered payback, our favourite bunch of A-holes find themselves united behind a new cause: to find the genetic passcode that will save the wounded Rocket’s (Bradley Cooper) life. The wise-cracking planet-hopping that follows may have a familiar ring, but it always feels like there is something important at stake – unlike, say, in the MCU’s other recent venture into three-quel territory, Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania.

It’s the delving into Rocket’s tortured backstory, though, that really enables Gunn to take risks and chances. By detailing the raccoon’s journey from infant guinea pig to genetically modified experiment, Guardians 3 offers nothing so much as a broadside against animal testing; the big bad pulling the strings here is the eugenics-obsessed High Evolutionary (Chukwudi Iwuji).

Poignant scenes involving Rocket’s fellow sentient lab rats – a rabbit, otter and walrus equipped with various robotic body augmentations – will likely be distressing for younger audiences, while a ‘Counter-Earth’ populated by human-animal hybrids is The Island of Doctor Moreau in all but name. The result is a rare franchise blockbuster with an ethical conscience, albeit one whose tonal shifts could be tricky to negotiate for those solely wanting guilt-free popcorn entertainment.

So comfortable are the leads now in their spacesuits that they have the feel of a cosily familial ensemble. If there’s a standout, though, it’s Karen Gillan’s Nebula, her surly cyborg here boasting a priceless comic timing that was hardly imaginable back in the original Guardians.

