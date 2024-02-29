Deadpool 3 confirms it will feature one of the weirdest-ever X-Men characters

It's official: Charles Xavier’s evil twin sister Cassandra Nova will be in Deadpool 3 played by The Crown’s Emma Corrin, just as fans suspected all along.

As reported by Culture Crave , the news has been confirmed via the official Deadpool and Wolverine copyright , where Corrin’s name is listed next to her character Cassandra. This solidifies the rumors of her appearance which sparked after a shot of a mysterious bald head was spotted in the first Deadpool 3 trailer. Fans claimed that the head belonged to Emma Corrin, as at that time her character was unnamed - and it looks like they were right!

However, you may be asking yourself, who is Cassandra Nova ? The evil twin sister of X-Men leader Charles Xavier AKA Professor X, Nova is an enigmatic mutant who was first introduced to fans way back in 2001 with the New X-Men #114 comic written by Grant Morrison.

Differing from her do-gooder brother X, Cassandra started off as a psychic entity from the Astral Plane who latched onto him in the womb, but even as a fetus Charles knew right from wrong and tried to expel Nova from the uterus. Her tricky conception made Cassandra hate Charles and all Mutants, making it her life's goal to destroy them all.

So what does this mean for Deadpool and Wolverine? As this is the first time Cassandra will appear in the MCU, we don't fully know what to expect from her. But if Cassandra is as evil and hateful towards mutants in the movie as she is in the comics, we can see her playing a big part as one of the villains in the story. Since there is a flurry of X-Men characters to pick from in the upcoming third installment, she certainly has her work cut out for her.

We can't tell you exactly what mischief Cassandra will get up to in the movie as Marvel hasn't released an official Deadpool 3 plot yet. However, from the first trailer, we know that Ryan Reynolds's Merc with the Mouth will be joined by Hugh Jackman as Wolverine as he is seemingly pulled through time by the Time Variance Authority to embark on a secret mission. Cast also includes Matthew Macfadyen as Paradox, Stefan Kapičić as Colossus, Brianna Hildebrand as Negasonic Teenage Warhead, and more.