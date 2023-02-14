The Crown's Emma Corrin joins the cast of Deadpool 3 as a mystery villain

Emma Corrin has joined the cast of Deadpool 3, Ryan Reynolds has announced.

"New addition to the family! The Deadpool family, for clarity," Reynolds tweeted (opens in new tab). "Which is just like a real family except with less swearing… Welcome, Emma Corrin!"

According to Deadline (opens in new tab), not much is known about the role other than that Corrin will be playing a new villain.

Deadline also states that Marvel has been courting the busy actor for quite some time – Corrin is currently filming Brit Marling and Zal Batmanglij's Retreat for FX, in which they play amateur detective Darby Hart alongside an ensemble cast, and has just signed on to play a main role in Robert Eggers' Nosferatu starring Lily-Rose Depp, Nicholas Hoult, Willem Dafoe, and Bill Skarsgård.

Corrin played a younger version of Diana, Princess of Wales in season 4 of Netflix's The Crown before going on to star opposite Harry Styles and Linus Roache in the romantic drama My Policeman and play Lady Chatterley in Netflix's 2022 adaptation of Lady Chatterley's Lover. That same year, Corrin also starred in a West End production of Virginia Woolf's Orlando.

Not much is known about the plot of Deadpool 3, other than that it brought Hugh Jackman out of his Wolverine retirement and will see the two heroes punch each other – a lot.

Deadpool 3 is set to hit theaters on November 8, 2024. For more, check out our list of the most exciting upcoming movies in 2023 and beyond, or, skip right to the good stuff with our list of movie release dates.