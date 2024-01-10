The first look at the Madame Web suit has dropped in the strangest way possible

Madame Web, Sony ' s next addition to its Spider-Man universe, is fast approaching but we've seen fairly little of the movie so far, including lead Dakota Johnson's super suit. Until now, that is.

Rather than the studio simply dropping an image of the titular hero's get-up, though, the first look has come from a rather unusual place; a Chinese Ocean Spray bottle.

Yep, you heard that right, our first look at Johnson as the suited and booted Madame Web is on a plastic bottle. The photo, posted by a fan on Twitter, shows Johnson in a suit reminiscent of that from the comics, a fitted red catsuit with a white webby pattern on the front, red gloves but no mask. See the full image below.

First full look at the Madame Web suit pic.twitter.com/IEeAEs0A7rJanuary 9, 2024 See more

Directed by S.J. Clarkson, the movie will swing its way into theaters on Valentine's Day with an all-female cast consisting of Johnson, Euphoria's Sydney Sweeney as Julia Carpenter, Isabela Merced as Anya Corazon, Ghostbusters: Afterlife ' s Celeste O'Connor, Emma Roberts, and Adam Scott.

The Madame Web trailer released late last year gave us our first glimpse at the spidery gals in action and their shared voyeuristic powers. We also met the movie's apparent villain Ezekiel Sims played by Tahar Rahim, who plays a very different role in the comics as more of a mentor and ally to Peter Parker. He also seemingly has similar Spider-Powers.