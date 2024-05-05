Helldivers 2 has been pulled from Steam in 170 countries without PSN access, while Valve ignores its own policy to issue refunds for players with over 100 hours
Steam only issues refunds for players with less than 2 hours of playtime in-game, normally
The Helldivers 2 debacle has reached new hellish lows as the year's best-selling game is now unavailable on Steam in over 170 countries.
Earlier this week, publisher Sony announced that all Helldivers 2 PC players would soon need to link to an active PlayStation Network account or lose access to the game a mandate that was once a simple option at launch and has since led to thousands of negative user reviews hitting the once widely popular shooter.
A Helldivers 2 community manager just yesterday assured that people in countries without PSN coverage could continue playing the game and wouldn't be blocked. But now, Helldivers 2 has been pulled from more than 170 territories lacking PSN coverage, according to listings from Steam Database. While some global players won't be able to join the fight and buy the game, it's unclear if existing Helldivers 2 owners will be able to continue playing if they live in unsupported regions.
Helldivers 2 on Steam is now unable to purchase in numerous countries after it was announced that a PSN login will soon be required.Steam has also been approving refund requests for players even if they've played over 2 hours https://t.co/8O7etaebpH pic.twitter.com/0P5hcOyiaLMay 5, 2024
Either way, that's a massive blow to Helldivers 2 - a game that became one of Sony's all-time best-sellers thanks to the PC version - and it raises questions about why the game was available in those territories to begin with, especially if the PSN mandate was always planned, as Sony said in its announcement note.
Ignoring its own policies, Steam stewards Valve have also reportedly been issuing refunds to several long-time Helldivers that have logged into Super Earth space for more than 100 hours. Steam policy normally doesn't allow for refunds if a player exceeds two hours in-game, but since the PSN requirement came months after launch, Valve (rightly) seems to be making an exception.
A Helldivers 2 developer recently reiterated that the PSN change came from Sony, not the talented team at Arrowhead Studios, so issuing refunds is probably the most effective route to getting a message across, as opposed to shouting toxicity at devs. Sony also announced the mandate on a Friday, and thus, has yet to officially respond to the backlash that has escalated pretty wildly in just a few days.
Still playing? Check out everything in the upcoming Polar Patriots Warbond.
