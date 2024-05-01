Helldivers 2 is already one of PlayStation's all-time bestsellers, and it's all thanks to the PC version

Helldivers 2 may have only launched two months ago, but it's already become Sony's 7th highest revenue game, and Steam is partly to thank.

On May 1, video game analyst Mat Piscatella shared some interesting highlights from consumer company Circana's latest video game market research. In a lengthy Twitter thread, Piscatella broke down the best-performing games as of March 2024, which included some of the biggest releases we've seen this year, like Dragon's Dogma 2 , Helldivers 2, Final Fantasy 7: Rebirth , and more.

Although all of these games have performed well already this year, Helldivers 2's sales are particularly impressive. According to Piscatella, the Arrowhead Game Studios title is the best-selling premium game of 2024 (year-to-date) as well as Sony's 7th highest revenue game in lifetime sales - despite launching just two months ago.

Helldivers II remains the best-selling premium game of 2024 year-to-date after placing 2nd in March. Helldivers II currently ranks 7th in lifetime US dollar sales for Sony published titles after just two months in market.May 1, 2024

What's interesting about Helldivers 2's success is that it's not just come from Sony platforms. In a separate tweet, Piscatella explains that "PC has been a huge part of the success of Helldivers II in the US," and that without those PC numbers, "it wouldn't currently rank among the top 20."

You'll also find Helldivers 2 in the top spot for the top 20 best-selling premium games (year-to-date ending March 2024) and the top 10 titles played on Steam in the same month. It's also ranked as number five in the top 10 titles played on PS5 list, and number two in the top 10 best-selling premium games on PlayStation platforms, beaten only by MLB: The Show 24.

Some of the other impressive figures show Dragon's Dogma 2 as the top best-selling premium game on Xbox platforms, and Princess Peach: Showtime as the top best-selling premium game on Nintendo platforms - which doesn't come as much of a surprise considering we're still waiting for a lot of this year's first-party upcoming Switch games.

