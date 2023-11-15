Dakota Johnson is being hunted by a killer Spider-Man in first Madame Web trailer

Sony's Spider-Man universe just got a whole lot larger – and weirder. The first trailer for Madame Web, the spin-off starring Dakota Johnson as the titular web-weaver, and it's a wonderfully surreal dive into another sort of Spider-Verse.

The trailer begins with Johnson's Madame Web (formerly a paramedic) being killed by a twisted take on 'Spider-Man'. Don't worry, it's not all as it seems. As it turns out, she can avoid it all by seeing into the future – and is linked to a handful of others, including Julia Carpenter (Sydney Sweeney) and Anya Corazon (Isabela Merced).

In their sights? Ezekiel Sims (Tahar Rahim), a being who seemingly has Spider-Powers and can also see into the future. That's not even taking into account the weird Spidey get-up. A fearsome mix, if you ask us.

"The film will be an origin story of the clairvoyant, whose psychic abilities allow her to see within the spider world," Deadline originally reported of Madame Web's premise.

Sydney Sweeney, who plays Julia Carpenter (AKA Spider-Woman) in Madame Web, previously teased her excitement on the Spidey spin-off in an interview with Total Film.

"I can't wait to be able to be next to the girls that I filmed with – Dakota and Isabela, and Celeste. We had so much fun together. And I'm really excited that it's just gonna be a powerhouse of badass females for the world to see," she said.

Madame Web, directed by S.J. Clarkson, is swinging into cinemas on February 14, 2024. It stars Dakota Johnson, Sydney Sweeney, Julia Carpenter, Isabela Merced, Celeste O'Connor, Emma Roberts, and Adam Scott.

