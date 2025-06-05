Madame Web star Dakota Johnson says the Marvel movie "started out as something and turned into something else," but she's not bothered that it flopped: "Who cares?"

Madame Web star Dakota Johnson thinks she knows why the Sony Marvel movie flopped, but she's not really that fussed about it.

The Spider-Man spin-off was a critical and commercial failure, earning only $100.5 million at the worldwide box office and garnering a Rotten Tomatoes critics score of just 11%.

"There's this thing that happens now where a lot of creative decisions are made by committee," Johnson told the LA Times. "Or made by people who don't have a creative bone in their body. And it's really hard to make art that way. Or to make something entertaining that way. And I think unfortunately with Madame Web, it started out as something and turned into something else. And I was just sort of along for the ride at that point. But that happens. Bigger-budget movies fail all the time.

"I don't have a Band-Aid over it," she added. "There's no part of me that's like, 'Oh, I'll never do that again' to anything. I've done even tiny movies that didn't do well. Who cares?"

Madame Web was also heavily memed, just like another Sony Marvel movie that infamously flopped, Morbius.

"If it wasn't for internet culture and everything being made into a joke, I think that the reception would've been different," Madame Web star Emma Roberts said of the film's reception. "And that's what bums me out about a lot of stuff, even stuff that I've done, is people just make such a joke out of everything now."

You can fill out your watchlist with our guide to all of 2025's most exciting upcoming movies.