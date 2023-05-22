Marvel fans have still got a long while to wait until we see Spider-Man character Madame Web on the big screen, but that hasn't stopped one of its stars, Sydney Sweeney, from teasing what's in store with the upcoming movie – and ramping up our anticipation even more. It seems like we're not the only ones looking forward to it, either...

Speaking to Total Film magazine for its new issue, which is out on newsstands on May 25, the Euphoria actor – who'll be seen in the flick as Julia Carpenter, AKA the second Spider-Woman – said: "I couldn't be more excited. I can't wait to be able to talk about it."

Set to be the next installment in Sony's superhero universe, which features Tom Holland's Spider-Man trilogy and both Venom movies, Madame Web will star Dakota Johnson as the titular Cassandra Web, a paralyzed mutant whose clairvoyant abilities allow her to see into the "spider world". Sweet Girl's Isabela Merced, Celeste O'Connor, Zosia Mamet, Emma Roberts, and Adam Scott round out the supporting cast.

"I can't wait to be able to be next to the girls that I filmed with – Dakota and Isabela, and Celeste. We had so much fun together. And I'm really excited that it's just gonna be a powerhouse of badass females for the world to see."

Elsewhere in the interview, Sweeney, who was only 10 years old when MCU kicker-offer Iron Man was released in 2008, joked that she's been around comic book films for longer than she can remember.

"Superheroes have been my entire life!" she laughs. "Those [films] are all my parents ever wanted to go see. I think I've seen The Avengers probably 20, 30-plus times. My family, they love [them]... I could not have made them happier choosing to do that project [Madame Web]."

Madame Web is currently scheduled to release in the US on February 16, 2024. The above is just a snippet of our interview in the new issue of Total Film magazine, which features Christopher Nolan's epic Oppenheimer on the cover. The magazine hits shelves this Thursday, May 25. Check out the covers below:

(Image credit: Total Film)

