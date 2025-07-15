Marvel fans have rediscovered a minor Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania character that no one can actually remember: "I genuinely don’t know who the f*** this is"

Talk about the Ant-Man-dela effect: Marvel fans have rediscovered a character from Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania that no one can remember seeing in the movie.

"Looking through the Ant-Man 3 posters and I genuinely don’t know who the fuck this is and I don’t remember them appearing in the film whatsoever," one fan wrote on Twitter alongside the poster in question, which you can see below.

"Yeah, me neither. And I kinda like that movie," another responded.

looking through the ant man 3 posters and I genuinely don’t know who the fuck this is and I don’t remember them appearing in the film whatsoever pic.twitter.com/TQyCTpChmlJuly 14, 2025

"I actually rewatched this movie semi-recently (I was doing a marathon watch through the entire MCU with some younger family members who hadn't seen the movies before) and I genuinely have no memory of this thing having even a second of screen time," someone else replied.

"I saw this movie in theaters, no memory of like 90% of it. Who is this man," wrote another user.

"Is this real? I genuinely can’t tell," said someone else.

And it is real: it's Furry Face, a member of the Freedom Fighters group in the Quantum Realm led by Katy O'Brian's Jentorra who lost his home because of Kang the Conqueror. Furry Face doesn't exactly have a lot of screen time in the 2023 movie, so it's no wonder fans might have a hard time remembering him.

Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania starred Paul Rudd and Evangeline Lilly as the titular heroes who are accidentally transported to the Quantum Realm thanks to Scott Lang's daughter Cassie, where they must face off against Kang the Conquerer. Rudd is expected to reprise his role as Ant-Man in Avengers: Doomsday in December 2026.

Next up for the MCU, though, is The Fantastic Four: First Steps, which kicks off Marvel Phase 6 in theaters on July 24 in the UK and July 25 in the US. While we wait, check out our guide to the other upcoming Marvel movies and shows on the way in 2025 and beyond.