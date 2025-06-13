Madame Web star Dakota Johnson says Hollywood is "a bit of a mess" because of constant remakes: "When something does well, studios want to keep that going"

Dakota Johnson says Hollywood is kind of a mess right now due to constant remakes and studio execs who aren't familiar with the landscape.

"When something does well, studios want to keep that going, so they remake the same things, but humans don’t want that," Johnson said on a new episode of Hot Ones (via The Hollywood Reporter). "They want fresh, they want to feel new things, experience new things, see new things, so I don’t know, I guess it’s all just a bit of a mess right now, isn’t it?"

Added Johnson: "I think it’s hard when creative decisions are made by committee and it’s hard when creative decisions are made by people who don’t even really watch movies or know anything about them, and that tends to be what’s occurring a lot."

She's not wrong. IP is everything right now in Hollywood, with everything from reboots to revival sequels often dominating the box office. A live-action remake of Lilo and Stitch came out this year, as well as Snow White, with a live-action remake of How to Train Your Dragon in theaters now. There's also a remake of the campy '90s snake horror movie Anaconda due out later this year, and let's not forget that HBO is currently in the middle of recasting every single major and minor Harry Potter character for the upcoming TV show – because eight movies just isn't enough.

