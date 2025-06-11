Sandra Bullock sent a supportive text message to Dakota Johnson after she won the Razzie Award for Worst Actress Award for Madame Web: "We should have brunch"

Sandra Bullock sent Dakota Johnson a voice text after Madame Web earned her the Razzie Award for Worst Actress.

"I recently actually exchanged texts – well, I got a voice note – from Sandra Bullock, because I don’t know if you know, but I won the Razzie for Worst Actress," Johnson told Poehler on an episode of the Good Hang podcast. "There's a lot of good people who have won that… but Sandra Bullock sent me a voice note, being like 'I heard you are in the Razzie club and we should have brunch, we should have a monthly brunch.' Because I guess she won that the year that she won the Oscar as well. It was in the same year, I think."

All About Steve, directed by Phil Traill, hit theaters in 2009 and starred Sandra Bullock as an awkward woman who becomes obsessed with a news anchor named Steve (Bradley Cooper). While the film was a modest box office success, it was panned by critics and received several Razzie nominations – with Bullock actually showing up to the ceremony to accept the award for Worst Actress. She won the Academy Award for Best Actress for her portrayal of Leigh Anne Tuoy in The Blind Side.

Johnson played Cassandra Webb aka Madame Web in the Sony Marvel movie of the same name, which aims to provide an origin story for the mysterious character who is portrayed in the comics as an elderly woman with a rare autoimmune disease. The film broke even at the box office, and was universally panned by critics to the point where it made its way onto Wikipedia's very own "List of films considered the worst."

Madame Web is streaming now on Netflix. For more, check out our list of the best Netflix movies to stream right now, or see our Madame Web review for our verdict.