Marvel fans think they’ve spotted yet another reference to Tobey Maguire’s Spider-Man in a new Deadpool 3 clip

Marvel fans think they've spotted a reference to Spider-Man 2 in a new Deadpool and Wolverine clip, with some wondering if this means that a Tobey Maguire cameo is on the horizon.

In a brand new (and very brief) Deadpool & Wolverine clip taken from the IMAX exclusive trailer that has yet to hit the internet, Wade and Logan can be seen sitting in a booth at a diner. Behind them is a menu board that reads, "Joe's Famous Chilli Bowl." Some eagle-eyed viewers spotted the name and believe it's a direct reference to Joe's Pizza, the pizza place where Tobey Maguire's Peter Parker works in Spider-Man 2.

While this might seem like a reach...it's not the first time a Deadpool trailer has referenced Tobey Maguire's Spider-Man. In the most recent teaser, we see Wade and Logan face off using the same exact fight choreography from a scene in Sam Raimi's Spider-Man that sees a freshly-bitten Peter Parker dodge Flash Thompson's punches with superhuman reflexes.

JOE’S PIZZA FROM SPIDER-MAN 2 IN DEADPOOL AND WOLVERINETOBEY MAGUIRE SPIDER-MAN INCOMING?! 👀#DeadpoolAndWolverine pic.twitter.com/vJ3JezdyGiMay 6, 2024

Now, how would a cameo be possible if Deadpool is from Earth-616 (the home base for every Marvel movie) and Maguire's Spidey is from Earth-96283? Well, we know for sure that Deadpool 3 deals with the multiverse as well as the TVA (Time Variance Authority) from Loki – which we can expect many a superhero cameo. Anything is possible.

Deadpool & Wolverine arrives this July 26 in US theaters and on July 25 in the UK. For more on the MCU, check out our guide on how to watch Marvel movies and TV shows in order, or keep up to date with upcoming Marvel movies and TV shows.