The Crow star Ernie Hudson is only now "thankful" for the cult classic after some "difficult" years, but still has mixed feelings on the Bill Skarsgård reboot

Recently celebrating its 30th anniversary, cult classic film The Crow is still beloved by dedicated fans today. However, some have struggled with the movie's legacy over the past decades, including actor Ernie Hudson, who plays Sergeant Daryl Albrecht in the film.

The film's lead star Brandon Lee (who portrays protagonist Eric Draven) tragically died following an accident during filming. The movie was then completed using a combination of digital effects, script rewrites, and stunt doubles since Lee had shot the vast majority of his scenes.

Because of this tragedy, Hudson has previously admitted that he has been unable to watch the movie, telling The Hollywood Reporter in 2021 that he "can't get past it". However, it seems like now things have changed, as the actor reflects on the film hitting the 30 year milestone mark during a recent conversation with GamesRadar+ about the home premiere of his latest movie Ghostbusters: Frozen Empire.

While it still is a sensitive topic, Hudson reveals that he is now finally "thankful" for being a part of The Crow, coming to terms with that troubled experience. As he says to us: "Well, it's very hard for me. I love The Crow and I'm so thankful to have been a part of it – and I say that now after all these years. Up until now it's been very, very difficult."

Not only does the 1994 fan-favorite movie turn 30 this year, but we will also see the release of a new version which serves as both a reboot and remake. Adapted from the comic book series of the same name, 2024's The Crow stars IT actor Bill Skarsgård as Draven – but Hudson wishes that it didn't.

Revealing that he wasn't approached at all about the reboot, Hudson also admits that his hope was that it would focus on different characters, since he sees Lee as being the only Draven.

The actor also won't be watching the new film at all, as he concludes, explaining his mixed feelings: "For me Brandon was The Crow. I love James O'Barr [creator of the character] he’s a good friend, and I’m happy to see that franchise move forward, but Eric Draven – that's Brandon, and I think they are trying to base it on that character.

"But it’s The Crow and it can be other stories. Brandon, he was Eric, and that version is his. So it’s hard for me to think of anyone else playing that role – just thinking about it even, it’s a done deal. But I’m happy for them, this is an industry, there’s a fan-base, but make it something else. No one approached me or had a discussion with me about the new one, and I wish them well. But I have no desire to check that out, it’s too much emotion to add to it."

The new Crow film releases on August 23 this year. Meanwhile Ghostbusters: Frozen Empire is available to buy or rent at home on digital now.

