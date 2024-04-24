Marvel fans spot neat nod to Tobey Maguire's first Spider-Man movie in new Deadpool 3 trailer

Marvel fans have spotted a rather unusual nod to Tobey Maguire's first Spider-Man movie in the new Deadpool 3 trailer.

There's lots to take in when it comes to the threequel's latest promo, from our first proper glimpse at Emma Corrin's baldheaded villain – who will likely turn out to be Professor X's evil twin Cassandra Nova – to Wolverine being... a variant? Not to mention there's a buttload of Easter eggs to catch in the two-and-a-half-minute clip, so it stands to reason that not everyone noticed everything right away.

A couple of days after the teaser landed online, one eagle-eyed viewer took to Twitter to point out that one of Deadpool and Wolverine's brawls in the movie uses the exact same fight choreography as Peter Parker's run-in with beefy high school bully Flash (Joe Manganiello) from Sam Raimi's 2002 superhero flick.

'Spider-Man' — 'Deadpool & Wolverine'

Wolverine (Hugh Jackman), just like Flash did, swipes at his opponent with a left hook, which Deadpool (and Spidey before him) easily dodges. Same goes for the next movie: a right hook. Wolverine then slashes his claws at Deadpool, but the Merc with a Mouth ducks just in time... just like everyone's favorite webslinger did.

"He's just trolling us at this point," someone in the replies joked, presumably talking about the film's lead and co-writer Ryan Reynolds, while another said: "I swear to God if Deadpool doesn't have some sort of clever 4th wall breaking quip based on this Spiderman choreography in Deadpool and Wolverine, I'll be VERY disappointed."

Directed by Shawn Levy, Deadpool and Wolverine also stars Matthew Macfadyen, Brianna Hildebrand, Karan Soni, Rob Delaney, and Morena Baccarin. It releases in the UK on July 25, and in the US a day later.

