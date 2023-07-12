Superman: Legacy has added three major DC heroes to its line-up

The Superman: Legacy cast is filling out. Shortly after the upcoming DC movie found its Clark Kent and Lois Lane, three new heroes have been added to the line-up.

Per Vanity Fair, Nathan Fillion will play Green Lantern Guy Gardner, Edi Gathegi is on board as Mister Terrific, and Isabela Merced is signed on to play Hawkgirl.

This is far from the first time Gunn and Fillion have collaborated; most recently, the actor had a role in Gunn's Guardians of the Galaxy 3. Gathegi, meanwhile, has appeared in X-Men: First Class, For All Mankind, and The Harder They Fall, while Merced played the title character in Dora and the Lost City of Gold and also appeared in Transformers: The Last Knight.

Hawgirl is a moniker that has been used by multiple heroes in DC Comics, but she's usually seen with wings, and carries a mace or a sword. Mister Terrific, meanwhile, is a genius inventor, while Guy Gardner is a member of the Green Lantern Corps – he's traditionally a comedic, if a tad obnoxious, character, and he also has a trademark bowl cut (Vanity Fair confirms Fillion's take on the character will have the unique look in the movie).

Superman: Legacy will star David Corenswet as Clark Kent, with Rachel Brosnahan as Lois Lane. Further casting details have not been revealed just yet.

The film will be the first movie of the DCU, arriving as part of Chapter One: Gods and Monsters. The first ever DCU project, however, will be the animated Creature Commandos show going to Max – and the first DCU character is Blue Beetle, who is debuting this summer in a DCEU movie.

Superman: Legacy arrives in 2025.