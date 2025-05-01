To mark 27 years of the DC character, James Gunn shares BTS look at Mr Terrific’s big screen debut in Superman

James Gunn has just given us our best look yet at Edi Gathegi as superhero Mister Terrific in the upcoming DC movie Superman, which will mark the comic book character’s big screen debut.

The director posted the behind-the-scenes picture on Twitter captioned, "Happy Anniversary to Mr. Terrific, who has long been one of my favorite characters - it’s been a joy bringing him to the big screen for the first time with my pal Edi Gathegi." The image shows Gunn standing beside Gathegi in full Mr. Terrific set-up, with the character’s signature black mask and leather jacket with the phrase 'Fair Play' stitched on the side. Check out the picture below.

(Image credit: James Gunn)

The original Mister Terrific aka Terry Sloane, first appeared in Sensation Comics in 1942 and was portrayed as a white man who wore a bright red and neon green suit. However, from Gunn’s post, it looks like the upcoming Superman flick will feature the later version of Mister Terrific, otherwise known as Michael Holt, who donned the same black, red, and white leather get-up we see Gathegi in.

Holt’s Mister Terrific debuted in 1997, and much like Sloane's story, was introduced as the skilled and intelligent inventor member of the Justice Society of America. The character has been adapted on the small screen many times in animated series as well as in CW’s series Arrow, where a version of Holt was played by Echo Kellum.

However, Gunn’s Superman will mark Mister Terrific’s big screen debut as the hero joins David Corenswet as Superman, Nicholas Hoult as Lex Luthor, and Rachel Brosnahan as Lois Lane. Kickstarting the live-action side of DCU Chapter One: Gods and Monsters, Superman follows Clark Kent as he tries to juggle his double life as a Daily Planet reporter and Kryptonian superhero.

Superman releases on July 11, 2025. While you wait, check out what other upcoming DC movies you have to look forward to.